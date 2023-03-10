Knox County detective accused of hindering apprehension of son

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Knox County Sheriff’s Department detective has been charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution.

State Police say they arrested 58-year-old Reginald Walker of Thomaston last week.

According to court records obtained by Village Soup, State Police were investigating an incident involving Walker’s son, 28-year-old Tyler Robinson, back in January.

State troopers went to Walker’s residence where they believed Robinson was staying.

The troopers asked if Robinson was home and say Walker refused to answer.

They say Walker was intimidating, and they gave him a verbal warning for obstructing government administration.

An arrest warrant for Robinson was issued later that night.

State Police say they told Walker about his son’s warrant and issued a verbal warning for hindering apprehension.

Robinson turned himself in the next day.

On March 1, State Police arrested Walker.

Walker has been with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office since 1987.

He’s now on paid administrative leave.

