Holden police chief passes away at age 60

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley unexpectedly passed away Thursday night.

The department says his death followed a brief illness.

Greeley was the proud father of his son, Cole, and husband to his wife of more than two decades, Donna Gormley.

In addition to his family, he leaves behind a legacy of service to Maine and its people.

Greeley spent the past 20 years with the Holden Police Department after starting as an officer there in 2003.

He moved up the ranks before becoming chief in 2015.

Greeley used his position to connect with the community in a special and unique way.

He started Holden’s 25 Days of Kindness campaign during Christmas 2017. It was the department’s way of helping residents in a time of both celebration and great need.

Under Greeley’s watch, the event grew far beyond 25 days and stretched far beyond the town of Holden.

Rep. Kevin O’Connell, D-Brewer, honored Greeley’s commitment to Maine during a surprise ceremony last summer.

O’Connell gifted Greeley with a Maine State Flag flown at the State House in Augusta in his honor.

Greeley’s long career in law enforcement included stops at the Brewer and Veazie Police Departments and Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

He served his community in other ways, too, including eight years as a Maine State Representative beginning in 2002.

Before that, you might even remember him from his time as a weathercaster here at WABI.

Until his death, he made the occasional radio appearance as a fill-in on the George Hale Ric Tyler Show on WVOM.

It’s hard to find an area in Maine Greeley’s voice didn’t reach or his kindness wasn’t felt.

Chief Chris Greeley was 60 years old.

Sen. Susan Collins, R - Maine, released this statement Friday on the passing of Greeley:

“Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley was an extraordinary law enforcement official, community leader, and good friend. He constantly went above and beyond his duty to keep residents safe by coming up with a seemingly endless variety of ways to give back to those around him. From spearheading the annual 25 Days of Kindness, which allows Holden police officers to lend a helping hand to individuals and families who are less fortunate, to organizing a fundraiser for Sarah’s House, which provides hospitality to Mainers receiving cancer treatments, Chris leaves behind a powerful legacy of community service.

“I last saw Chris just two weeks ago, while he was guest co-hosting WVOM. Through his words as well as his actions, Chris demonstrated his devotion to others, earning him the trust and admiration of his officers and the affection of the community. His passing is a tremendous loss not only to the Holden Police Department, but also to the entire region. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his wife, Donna, as well as his entire family and many friends.”

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.