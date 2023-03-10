Hermon eighth graders hold “invention convention”

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon eighth graders are coming up with ways to solve everyday problems.

The “Invention Convention” was the culmination of months of hard work.

Each student presented an invention, design, surveys, business plan and answers to frequently asked questions.

From heated basketballs to shoe cleaners, protectors for your braces and anti-clutter clothes hangers, there was no shortage of unique ideas.

”It’s biodegradable, non-toxic, and it is safe to use on all colors and material,” one student said of his “Foam Zone” sneaker cleaner.

“The pants that I own don’t come with many pockets, or the pockets are completely fake,” another student said of her “Portable Pocket” product. “I always have to carry everything in my hands, and end up dropping a ton of stuff. So, I made a pocket that you can velcro right onto your pants.”

“Sometimes it’s hard when you don’t have cupholders on your couch,” another student outlined the need for her “Couch Buddy” product. “You’d want to have them in that right spot where your pets can’t knock them over, or your kids. With glass cups or mugs, they can be breakable.”

“They’re velcro sheets, so your sheets don’t fall off in the middle of the night, and you don’t wake up uncomfortable on your mattress,” another student described her “NEETS” product. “These are the sheets, and they just velcro right off, and you can change the size.”

Those selected to move on will represent Hermon Middle School at the Maine Science Festival’s State Invention Convention at the Cross Insurance Center later this month.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.