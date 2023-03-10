Ellsworth man arrested following allegedly assaulting wife & threatening police officers

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An Ellsworth man is in custody after reportedly assaulting his wife and threatening police with knives during a traffic stop in Ellsworth Wednesday night.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Northern Light Maine Coast Memorial Hospital about a woman that was allegedly assaulted by her husband.

Shortly after, police stopped a vehicle in Ellsworth, with 58-year-old Mark Freeman as the passenger.

Freeman reportedly armed himself with two large knives and threatened to harm himself as well as anyone who approached him.

At that point, Officers from the Sheriff’s Office, the Ellsworth Police Department, and Maine State Police established a perimeter.

About 45 minutes later, Freeman apparently fell unconscious due to a combination of drugs and alcohol.

He was administered NARCAN.

Freeman was taken to the hospital and then to the Hancock County Jail

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.