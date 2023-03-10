Ellsworth man arrested following allegedly assaulting wife & threatening police officers

Freeman reportedly armed himself with two large knives and threatened to harm himself as well...
Freeman reportedly armed himself with two large knives and threatened to harm himself as well as anyone who approached him.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An Ellsworth man is in custody after reportedly assaulting his wife and threatening police with knives during a traffic stop in Ellsworth Wednesday night.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Northern Light Maine Coast Memorial Hospital about a woman that was allegedly assaulted by her husband.

Shortly after, police stopped a vehicle in Ellsworth, with 58-year-old Mark Freeman as the passenger.

Freeman reportedly armed himself with two large knives and threatened to harm himself as well as anyone who approached him.

At that point, Officers from the Sheriff’s Office, the Ellsworth Police Department, and Maine State Police established a perimeter.

About 45 minutes later, Freeman apparently fell unconscious due to a combination of drugs and alcohol.

He was administered NARCAN.

Freeman was taken to the hospital and then to the Hancock County Jail

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 State Basketball Championships
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

Douglas is a 20-year veteran judge in Maine.
Wayne Douglas to be sworn in on Maine Supreme Judicial Court Friday
41-year-old Hyunkook Korsiak was arrested Wednesday.
Augusta man arrested by federal officials for ‘murder for hire’ plot
Hermon 8th graders hold invention convention
Hermon eighth graders hold “invention convention”
The armed man who robbed the Waterviille Goodwill store last November and fled on foot has been...
Waterville man arrested after 2022 Goodwill store robbery