Corinth stable houses PBR bulls during tour

CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - Professional bull riders in Corinth.

We caught up with members of the PBR Velocity Tour Friday afternoon.

They say the visit to Bangor is among the best for a few reasons.

Aside from the lobster, it’s popular enough with people in the area that they put on three shows: Friday night, Saturday and Sunday at the Cross Insurance Center.

Also, they were able to find a stable in Corinth where the bulls can be kept.

“It’s good for the bulls because then they don’t have to get trailered as far or so often or anything like that. It’s always nicer to get them off the trailers as quick as possible and get them into their resting area,” said Grayson Cole, professional bull rider.

Is it rare to find a place like this when you’re out in the world?

“Usually, I mean, because usually we’re in big cities, so they usually have a little bit farther for travel back and forth between housing,” said Grayson Cole, professional bull rider,” said Cole.

Friday night’s show starts at 8 p.m.

