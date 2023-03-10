Cinderella Project of Maine in need of dress donations

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Cinderella Project of Maine is getting ready for their prom dress giveaways in both Gardiner and Belfast in the coming month.

But, they’re still in need of a dresses and other items.

If you have a larger size prom dress in your closet, maybe you can consider donating it to the project.

They also need dress shoes, handbags and clutches, as well as jewelry.

If you have a larger size prom dress sitting in your closet, consider giving it to the Cinderella Project of Maine!... Posted by The Cinderella Project of Maine on Monday, February 6, 2023

The gowns are free to all Maine high school students in need with one stipulation - that they promise to pay the favor forward and do something kind for someone in their community.

The program has grown immensely since its inception, and they’re hoping to expand it even further.

“The dresses, sometimes they’re new, or gently used, but we try to offer a variety and make it as accessible to students just to help their families and make it a memorable and fun event versus creating stress and pressure around an evening that should be fun, memorable, and enjoyable.”

If you have a dress you’d like to donate, you can drop it off at any Day’s Jewelers store in Maine.

The Cinderella Project is coming right up! Have you registered yet? We have time slots on Friday April 8th from 4-8pm.... Posted by The Cinderella Project of Maine on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.