Cinderella Project of Maine in need of dress donations
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Cinderella Project of Maine is getting ready for their prom dress giveaways in both Gardiner and Belfast in the coming month.
But, they’re still in need of a dresses and other items.
If you have a larger size prom dress in your closet, maybe you can consider donating it to the project.
They also need dress shoes, handbags and clutches, as well as jewelry.
The gowns are free to all Maine high school students in need with one stipulation - that they promise to pay the favor forward and do something kind for someone in their community.
The program has grown immensely since its inception, and they’re hoping to expand it even further.
If you have a dress you’d like to donate, you can drop it off at any Day’s Jewelers store in Maine.
