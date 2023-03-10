Cinderella Project of Maine in need of dress donations

The Cinderella Project of Maine helps girls get prom dresses for free.
The Cinderella Project of Maine helps girls get prom dresses for free.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Cinderella Project of Maine is getting ready for their prom dress giveaways in both Gardiner and Belfast in the coming month.

But, they’re still in need of a dresses and other items.

If you have a larger size prom dress in your closet, maybe you can consider donating it to the project.

They also need dress shoes, handbags and clutches, as well as jewelry.

If you have a larger size prom dress sitting in your closet, consider giving it to the Cinderella Project of Maine!...

Posted by The Cinderella Project of Maine on Monday, February 6, 2023

The gowns are free to all Maine high school students in need with one stipulation - that they promise to pay the favor forward and do something kind for someone in their community.

The program has grown immensely since its inception, and they’re hoping to expand it even further.

If you have a dress you’d like to donate, you can drop it off at any Day’s Jewelers store in Maine.

The Cinderella Project is coming right up! Have you registered yet? We have time slots on Friday April 8th from 4-8pm....

Posted by The Cinderella Project of Maine on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 State Basketball Championships
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

Maine Forest and Logging Museum to hold “Winter Fun in the Woods” event
March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month.
Maine Gambling Control Board unveils new virtual self-exclusion program
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
The 10-year-old was arrested after they reportedly brought a gun to Monroe Elementary School...
Maine student arrested for bringing gun to school