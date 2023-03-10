Belfast high schooler killed in shooting

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Police say a Belfast Area High School student who was shot in Belfast Thursday morning has died.

Belfast Police were called to a Marsh Road residence just after 7 a.m. for a report of a victim with a gunshot wound.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a male teen suffering from serious injuries.

The teen, who has not been identified, was taken to Waldo County General Hospital then flown to a Bangor hospital where he died.

Police say they are working closely with high school administration and staff during this difficult time.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 State Basketball Championships
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

The armed man who robbed the Waterviille Goodwill store last November and fled on foot has been...
Waterville man arrested after 2022 Goodwill store robbery
Safa Zaki will succeed Bowdoin’s Clayton Rose to become the 16th president at the 229-year-old...
Bowdoin College names 1st woman to serve as president
World Kidney Day holds special meaning to Winterport Kid who recently received a kidney
World Kidney Day holds special meaning to Winterport kid who was on a donor list for eight hours
Boys and Girls Club of Bangor
Bangor Boys and Girls Club treated to unique UMaine tour