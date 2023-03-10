Belfast high schooler killed in shooting

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Police say a Belfast Area High School student who was shot in Belfast Thursday morning has died.

Belfast Police were called to a Marsh Road residence just after 7 a.m. for a report of a victim with a gunshot wound.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a male teen suffering from serious injuries.

The teen, who has not been identified, was taken to Waldo County General Hospital then flown to a Bangor hospital where he died.

Police say they are working closely with high school administration and staff during this difficult time.

