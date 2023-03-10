Augusta man arrested by federal officials for ‘murder for hire’ plot

41-year-old Hyunkook Korsiak was arrested Wednesday.
41-year-old Hyunkook Korsiak was arrested Wednesday.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Federal officials have arrested an Augusta man for participating in a plot to commit murder for hire.

In a scenario ripped right out of a Hollywood movie script, Hyunkook Korsiak, 41, allegedly plotted with an undercover FBI agent to commit murder in Manhattan.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and the Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Field Office of the FBI say their investigation began after Korsiak allegedly sent messages in which he expressed a desire to kill a person for money. Those messages were reportedly then intercepted by the Bureau of Prisons.

The plotting began in January 2023, when Korsiak met with an undercover FBI agent several times in Boston and New York, eventually allegedly agreeing to murder another person for $50,000.

Federal officials say Korsiak traveled on Wednesday from Maine to Tarrytown, New York, where he allegedly intended to finish preparing for the murder.

Instead, he was arrested by FBI agents.

When Korsiak was arrested he was found with two AR-15 rifles, two 9mm pistols, rifle scopes, a bullet-resistant vest, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, latex gloves, and a latex mask resembling an elderly man.

Latex mask found in possession of Hyunkook Korsiak of Augusta, during his arrest for a murder...
Latex mask found in possession of Hyunkook Korsiak of Augusta, during his arrest for a murder for hire plot by federal officials

These items were all among the items Korsiak told the undercover agents he would use to commit the murder of the fictitious businessman who would have been staying at a Midtown Manhattan hotel.

The federal Complaint filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court details how Korsiak asked for a latex mask so he would not be tracked via facial recognition software. He also reportedly planned to use a police uniform in an effort to get away more easily after the planned crime.

Korsiak is now charged with one count of murder-for-hire and one count of possession of a firearm following a felony conviction; he was convicted of theft from a licensed firearms dealer in 2017.

The murder-for-hire charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, while the firearm possession charge could earn Korsiak up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

