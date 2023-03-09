VIP Tires & Service donates $164K to Make-A-Wish

AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - VIP Tires & Service is continuing their commitment to helping deliver life-changing wishes to children battling critical illnesses throughout New England.

In 2022, VIP donated over $164,000 to Make-A-Wish chapters across the region during its “Season of Wishes” campaign.

VIP customers and employees raised over 82-thousand dollars and John Quirk, VIP Executive Chairman and Owner, matched the contribution.

“Once again, the VIP team is proud to support Make-A-Wish®, and all the Wish Kids who benefit from this wonderful foundation,” said Tim Winkeler, VIP’s president and CEO. “Our people really get behind initiatives like this that help change lives for the better. We look forward to supporting Make-A-Wish® and other philanthropic organizations for years to come.”

Overall contributions to Make-A-Wish by the company in recent years total over $1 million.

“Our partnership with VIP Tires & Service over the last 15 years has had a profound impact on our ability to deliver life-changing wishes to children battling critical illness throughout New England. We are thrilled to join VIP in celebrating this incredible milestone of raising over $1 million for Make-A-Wish® and are incredibly grateful to the entire VIP Tires & Service team, their leadership and their customers for their continued support. It truly takes a community to make wishes happen, and VIP is leading the way amongst our business partners, here in Maine especially.”

