Two arrested in Waterville drug bust

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Two men were arrested after a months-long drug investigation in Waterville.

27-year-old John Cedeno and 35-year-old Christopher Nieves are charged with drug trafficking.

Cedeno is also charged with violating release conditions and illegally possessing a gun.

Waterville Police found cocaine, crack, heroin, fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine when executing a search warrant at Cedeno’s Main Street apartment Tuesday.

Both are being held without bail and will be arraigned in May.

