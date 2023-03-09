Two arrested in Waterville drug bust
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Two men were arrested after a months-long drug investigation in Waterville.
27-year-old John Cedeno and 35-year-old Christopher Nieves are charged with drug trafficking.
Cedeno is also charged with violating release conditions and illegally possessing a gun.
Waterville Police found cocaine, crack, heroin, fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine when executing a search warrant at Cedeno’s Main Street apartment Tuesday.
Both are being held without bail and will be arraigned in May.
