Teen accused of beating girlfriend, asking for help to dispose of body

Authorities in Iowa say a teen is facing charges in the beating of his girlfriend. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Iowa authorities say a teen is facing charges in the beating of his girlfriend.

KCRG reports Trevor Dean is accused of beating his significant other so severely that he asked a friend to dispose of the body when he thought she had died.

According to a criminal complaint, Dean believed his girlfriend was cheating on him, so he invited her over to his apartment last month to give her a surprise.

Authorities said when the girlfriend arrived, Dean began punching her in the face and the body. The girl suffered broken teeth, a broken nose, and a broken orbital bone.

Dean recorded a portion of the incident where a video showed the girl on the floor, unconscious and gasping for air, police said.

The criminal complaint stated that Dean asked a friend to help him dispose of the girl’s body because he thought she had died.

Authorities did not immediately identify the girl or release her condition but said Dean was arrested and facing charges that include willful injury resulting in serious injury.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 State Basketball Championships
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

A Mexican army soldier guards the Tamaulipas State Prosecutor´s headquarters in Matamoros,...
Apology letter claims cartel handed over men who killed Americans
FILE - Police said the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers...
Church shooting in Germany leaves several dead, wounded
A man was arrested in Utah after police say he robbed a bank and refused to leave.
Bank robber refuses to leave, waits for officers to arrest him, police say
Boys and Girls Club of Bangor
Bangor Boys and Girls Club treated to unique UMaine tour
Quiet Through The Weekend