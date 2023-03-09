Professional Bull Riding is back in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Professional Bull Riding is back in Bangor this weekend.
Starting on Friday, the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will be at the Cross Insurance Center for a three-day event.
This is the eighth year in a row PBR has come to Bangor.
The event at the Cross Center has sold out multiple times over the years, and it’s one of the only three-night regular events on the tour schedule.
