Professional Bull Riding is back in Bangor

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Professional Bull Riding is back in Bangor this weekend.

Starting on Friday, the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will be at the Cross Insurance Center for a three-day event.

This is the eighth year in a row PBR has come to Bangor.

The event at the Cross Center has sold out multiple times over the years, and it’s one of the only three-night regular events on the tour schedule.

For more information, visit crossinsurancecenter.com.

