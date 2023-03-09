One of the Freeport Flag Ladies has passed away

FREEPORT, Maine (WMTW) - One of the beloved Freeport Flag Ladies has died.

Carmen Footer was surrounded by loved ones and fellow flag ladies Elaine Green and Joann Miller when she died at age 81 on Wednesday.

Footer passed peacefully in the home she shared with Greene and Miller for 28 years.

She had been on hospice care due to heart issues.

“You think you’re prepared for something, but you’re not prepared for that last breath to be gone,” said Elaine Greene.

The three became icons when they started waving flags at the corner of Maine and School Streets in 2001.

The flag ladies were inspired when then-President George W. Bush asked Americans to hold a candle outside their homes the Friday night after 9/11.

“We didn’t do this for fame. We didn’t do this to have somebody say, ‘Oh, you’re great.’ We did it because we were Americans, and we wanted to do that for our country,” Greene said.

Greene said she never expected the tradition would last until 2019.

Sen. Susan Collins, who had a close relationship with Footer, shared a picture of herself with the flag ladies on social media today.

Collins wrote in part: “As one of the Freeport Flag Ladies, Carmen Footer represented the best of the United States. Alongside Greene and Joann Miller, she inspired patriotism in the wake of the September 11th terrorist attacks.”

Greene told us there’s no set plan for a celebration of life yet, but she and Miller plan to return to the corner with their flags on Tuesday, March 21, to honor Footer in that regard.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.