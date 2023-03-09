Mostly Cloudy Today, Scattered Snow & Rain Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We remain under the influence of an upper level low over the Maritimes for one more day. This will result in our weather today being very similar to yesterday with plenty of clouds and the chance for some snow showers this morning then rain and snow showers possible this afternoon. Some breaks of sunshine will be possible too especially this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s to low 40s this afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight as high pressure builds into the area. It will be a bit colder tonight with lows in the upper teens to low 20s north and low to mid-20s elsewhere.

A ridge of high pressure will build into the area Friday bringing us a brighter end to the week. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Friday with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. Low pressure is forecast to pass to our south this weekend as high pressure remains in control. This will allow nice weather to continue through the weekend. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Monday will remain quiet with increasing clouds as our next storm system approaches. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s. We’ll be keeping a close eye on our next potential storm for Tuesday into Wednesday which could bring significant snow and strong winds to the area. Stay tuned to the forecast for updates as we get closer.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers during the morning then scattered rain & snow showers this afternoon. Some breaks of sunshine possible this afternoon. Highs between 36°-43°. North wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows between 19°-26°. Light northwest wind.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 36°-43°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Monday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.