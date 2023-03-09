More Sunshine Through The Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure off in the Atlantic is finally moving far enough to our east so that it will lose its influence on the region. Winds have started to die down and clouds have begun to break apart.

The rest of the night will have decreasing clouds with lows that will be in the 20s. Winds will be much lighter, sustained northwest winds will be from 5-10 mph with some gusts up to 15 mph.

By Friday, we will no longer be under the impact of the low. High pressure will begin to move in so expect partly cloudy skies withs highs in the 30s and 40s.

No worries about the weekend storm threat. The storm now looks to track far enough to our south that we will see little if any impact to the region. There could be some choppy waters in the Gulf of Maine and that looks to be the extent. Overall, expect a nice weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs both Saturday & Sunday in the 30s and low 40s.

By next week we will be watching the threat for a Nor’easter starting Monday night & lasting into Wednesday morning. Because of this, FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS have been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday. Computer models so far have been in good agreement with the track & timing of this storm. For now, it appears that locations away from the coastline will have snow for the duration of the event and the farther inland, the higher the snowfall totals. Along the coast, a rain/snow mixture on Tuesday will change to all snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Lowest totals expected along the coast. Winds on Tuesday will be out of the ENE gusting 35-55 mph. The strongest winds will be along the coastline where the threat does exist for power outages. As we get on the backside of the low Tuesday night into Wednesday, winds will shift out of the northwest. They will not be as strong as Tuesday, but gusts could still reach up to 40 mph along the coast.

Threat for a nor'easter Tuesday & Wednesday of next week. Accumulating snow and strong winds gusts likely. (WABI)

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds & winds. Lows in the 20s with NW winds at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s & low 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs ranging from the mid 30s to the low 40s. Watching a Nor’easter threat beginning by the evening.

TUESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Snow inland with a rain/snow mix along the coast. Highs in the 30s with gusty ENE winds reaching 35-55 mph with the strongest winds along the coast.

WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Snow tapering off in the morning as the storm departs the region. Highs in the 30s. NW winds gusting 20-40 mph with the strongest winds along the coast.

