Mainers’ “Lobster Lotion” now being sold at L.L. Bean

FREEPORT, Maine (WABI) - Over the years we have told you about a Maine’s couple’s unique skin care product.

Now, a few years later, they are getting to see their hydration cream made with lobster protein on shelves at L.L. Bean’s Freeport store.

Marin Skincare announced their Soothing Hydration Cream has already made its way to shelves, selling 70% of products on its first order.

They add the company has already placed a second order.

Since launching, Marin Skincare says they have seen 400% growth year over year, hitting seven figures in sales.

“When we developed Marin, the goal was to help as many people as possible with a product we knew could be a game changer,” says Marin Co-founder and CEO Patrick Breeding. “Having our soothing hydration cream available to customers at L.L.Bean is an exciting step forward in our company’s growth that stays true to our roots.”

The company teams up with Portland seafood company Luke’s Lobster, where the fluid used in the cream containing the lobster protein is removed during processing. In the past, the fluid would have gone down the drain.

Other ingredients in the cream include shea butter, coconut oil and vitamin E, but the ingredient from the lobster they tout for its healing properties is called a marine glycoprotein.

That glycoprotein helps lobsters heal wounds and regenerate claws.

