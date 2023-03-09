Maine men’s hockey falls to Vermont in opening round of Hockey East Tournament

By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Vermont Catamounts scored the final three goals of their Hockey East opening round game against Maine to end the Black Bears’ season by a 4-2 score.

Lynden Breen opened the scoring on the power play in the first period before Timofei Spitserov tied the game with a power play goal of his own in the second.

Four goals were scored in the third period.

Breen netted his second of the game 48 seconds into the final period before Andrei Buyalsky tied it with 12:40 left in regulation.

Then, Isak Walther buried a misplayed puck along the Maine goal line to give the Catamounts’ their first lead of the game with 6:05 to go.

Vermont’s William Lemay added a shorthanded empty-net goal to seal the 4-2 victory in the final minute of the game.

