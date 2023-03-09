Maine astronaut announces birth of first child with sweet message

Jessica Meir - NASA
Jessica Meir - NASA(NASA)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 9, 2023
Maine (WABI) - Maine astronaut Jessica Meir has given birth to her first child.

Meir made the announcement on social media Wednesday to mark International Women’s Day.

The Caribou-native says she is “inspired by the trailblazing women who continue to crush their dream jobs while balancing a family.”

Meir made history in September 2019 when she became the first Maine woman to go into space. She returned in 2020.

That year she was also named one of the most influential people by Time magazine and was inducted into the Maine Women’s Hall of Fame in 2022.

