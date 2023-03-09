Lisbon man sentenced for 2021 stabbing

Matthew Newton-Fortin
Matthew Newton-Fortin(Androscoggin County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LISBON, Maine (WABI) - A Lisbon man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for stabbing a friend in 2021.

Matthew Newton-Fortin, 20, had been charged with attempted murder but pleaded guilty to elevated aggravated assault.

In January of 2021, police were called to Beech Street in Lisbon for an injured 17-year-old boy who had been stabbed in the head, chest, and back.

According to the Sun Journal, the judge in the case said the assault was unprovoked.

The judge imposed the agreed-to sentence by prosecutors and the defendant.

Newton-Fortin declined to make a statement in court.

