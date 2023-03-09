Hampden women shares postpartum depression journey to give others hope

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - During this women’s history month, we’re taking a closer look at an issue impacting women, specifically those who have given birth.

The CDC reports one in eight new mothers suffer from postpartum depression, and the rate of diagnoses is only increasing.

After giving birth to her second child in 2020, Hampden’s Corinne Carey developed postpartum depression and anxiety. She swore that if she got through it, she’d use her story to help others, and now that’s exactly what she’s doing.

Now a mother of three, Carey lives what she calls “a beautiful life” with her husband, Adam, in Hampden. It was a future she could only dream of during her struggles postpartum.

“I didn’t know how severe it could get,” Carey said. “I thought it would just go away. But this never went away, and it just kept getting worse. And I realized I had [PPD] when I would just spend my days crying. All day, I couldn’t do anything except just cry.”

Corinne had a history of depression but was always able to manage it. But what she experienced after the birth of her daughter, Haven, in the summer of 2020 pushed her to her limits.

“Do you feel as if you would be better off dead?” Carey remembers being asked at the time.

“Well, yes,” she recalls answering. “I was hurting so deeply on Earth that I felt like I couldn’t live like that anymore.”

It took months of trial and error, but eventually Corinne found solutions that worked for her.

“In person counseling, medication. Asking for help. Lowering your standards. Getting out, taking care of yourself, and just getting through it. It takes time. Just give it time,” said Carey.

One of the placed she turned to for help was MOPS of Hampden. It’s a group of local moms looking for connection. In a full circle moment, she brought her story to light this week in front of the same women who helped pull her out of the darkness.

“I hope my story has made other moms in this room feel not as alone. I hope some could relate. My goal is to normalize this until the day I die,” Carey told the group.

“We had her at the top of our list for speaking because we had walked through that with her as friends. But we’re also just inspired by her ability to turn her journey into something that she could communicate to other women and let them know that you know that they’re not alone,” said Keriana Jenkins, MOPS leader.

But Corinne’s not stopping here. She’s using social media to spread hope to moms around the world.

Her message is now reaching millions.

“Just remember there is a light at the end of the tunnel. So, keep living ‘til you feel alive again,” Carey said.

MOPS of Hampden plans on discussing Corinne’s story at their next meeting in April.

You don’t have to be a member to attend.

To connect, you can find them on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/MOPSofHampden

MOPS is an international organization, so if you’re not local to Hampden, go to mops.org or search Facebook for a group near you.

