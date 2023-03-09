Former Old Town Coyote Izabelle Trefts wins national race walk title

BROOKINGS, S.D. (WABI) - Milford’s Izabelle Trefts has made her way from Old Town High School to Columbia College.

She’s the first overall national champion in Columbia College history (WABI/Ian Whatley)

She’s already become a national champion as a sophomore.

She’s the first overall national champion in school history after winning the NAIA 3,000 meter race walk with a time of 14:31.74 in Brookings, S.D.

Trefts was recognized at a Columbia College softball game in a ceremony with the school’s president, Tom Bogart.

“It’s really insane, especially since I came back to school. I got all the congratulations from everyone. It’s pretty awesome. It’s crazy, though. I am pretty close to the NAIA record for the 3,000 meter race walk. I think that’s my goal going forward is to try and hit that,” said Trefts.

The Koalas now turn to the outdoor season beginning at the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational on March 16-18 in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

