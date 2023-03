BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Eastern Maine Sportsmen’s Show is back after a three-year hiatus.

The show is in the New Balance Field House at the University of Maine in Orono from March 10-12.

Hours:

Friday: 4-8 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday - 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

