Cross Insurance Center prepares for PBR this weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Folks at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor are laying the foundation for a fun weekend as Professional Bull Riding is back in town.

Thursday, the arena is going through its transformation.

The PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour runs from Friday through Sunday.

This is the eighth year in a row PBR has come to Bangor.

Their tour operations manager, Kevin McCoy, says the Bangor stop is the only one on the tour scheduled for three days.

“We’ve always had an amazing reception from the local community. Ticket sales have always been great. Sponsorship sales have always been great. We’ve always gotten, you know, a lot of good partnership from the local community, just in helping us out and, you know, we’re here for so long that we get to explore some of the time, we get to you know, see the food scene, the bar scene, just, you know, do touristy stuff around, and that’s what makes it so fun. Like, yeah, it’s cold out, but it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t stop us from having fun, and just, you know, really getting to know the town for a few days,” said McCoy.

For more information on the shows, visit crossinsurancecenter.com

