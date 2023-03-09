Cross Insurance Center prepares for PBR this weekend

Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour
Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Folks at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor are laying the foundation for a fun weekend as Professional Bull Riding is back in town.

Thursday, the arena is going through its transformation.

The PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour runs from Friday through Sunday.

This is the eighth year in a row PBR has come to Bangor.

Their tour operations manager, Kevin McCoy, says the Bangor stop is the only one on the tour scheduled for three days.

“We’ve always had an amazing reception from the local community. Ticket sales have always been great. Sponsorship sales have always been great. We’ve always gotten, you know, a lot of good partnership from the local community, just in helping us out and, you know, we’re here for so long that we get to explore some of the time, we get to you know, see the food scene, the bar scene, just, you know, do touristy stuff around, and that’s what makes it so fun. Like, yeah, it’s cold out, but it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t stop us from having fun, and just, you know, really getting to know the town for a few days,” said McCoy.

For more information on the shows, visit crossinsurancecenter.com

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 State Basketball Championships
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

Crews respond to fire in Smithfield
Crews respond to fire in Smithfield
Hancock County Technical School hosts "Financial Fitness Fair"
Hancock County Technical School hosts “Financial Fitness Fair”
Professional Bull Riding is back in Bangor
Adam McAllister
Body of missing Greene man found