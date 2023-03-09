Crews respond to fire in Smithfield

(Peter Pelletier)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SMITHFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Crews from several departments are battling multiple fires on North Pond in Smithfield Thursday afternoon.

The Waterville Fire Department confirmed to TV5 they are part of the response to Yvonne lane off of North Shore Drive.

A witness tells us it looks like three structures are involved.

No word at this point on any injuries.

We’ll bring you updates as soon as we get them.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

