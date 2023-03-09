The Courageous Steps Project Annual Unified Basketball Festival

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Courageous Steps Project signature Unified Basketball Fun-Day Festival is back this

Saturday March 11th from 9am-5pm at Orono High School.

This event will feature high school teams from Orono, Old Town, Brewer, Hampden, Hermon, Ellsworth, MDI, and Dexter.

“We are looking forward to another great weekend of basketball for the kids and our supporters” said

Founder & Chairman/CEO Connor Archer.

For more information visit thecourageousstepsproject.org.

