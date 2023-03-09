Brewer Youth Hockey players enjoying outstanding season

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Brewer Youth Hockey program is wrapping up an outstanding winter.

Witches are competing in regional and state championships (WABI/Paul Pangburn)

The Witches’ 10U Tier 3 team won states.

Now, it’s on to regionals in Vermont at the end of March.

That’s not all. The 14U Tier 2 lineup finished as State runners-up.

One of the largest youth hockey programs in Maine is putting contenders on the ice at all ages.

“It’s really fun. Last year, we lost in the semifinals. It was really upsetting. It’s just good to have a really good bounce-back season,” said Quinn Curran, 10U Tier 3 center.

The 14U Tier 4 team is in the state championship on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Alfond Arena.

Brewer Youth Hockey is also featuring a brand-new Maine North Stars team, thanks in partnership with the Maine Jr. Black Bears.

Tier 2, 3, and 4 programs are on the way for the 16 and 18U level.

For tryout and more information on the team, visit Brewer Youth Hockey on Facebook.

