Body of missing Greene man found

Adam McAllister
Adam McAllister(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENE, Maine (WABI) - The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve found the body of a man from Greene who was reported missing last week.

Authorities say Adam McAllister was last seen at his home on Quaker Ridge Road and had talked about going ice fishing.

The Maine Warden Service and law enforcement searched the woods near his house on Wednesday.

Officials say they found McAllister’s body about a third of a mile from his home

His death is not considered suspicious.

