Bangor Boys and Girls Club treated to unique UMaine tour

Boys and Girls Club of Bangor
Boys and Girls Club of Bangor(WABI)
By WABI News Desk and Mark Rediker
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thanks to a donation from a local business, kids were able to take a unique tour of the University of Maine last week.

The Boys and Girls Club in Bangor was surprised when US Cellular presented the opportunity to get a look at the behind the scenes technology at a UMaine hockey game.

They started with a STEM tour at Alfond Arena, then took in the media room and the film room.

They also got to speak with men’s hockey coach, Ben Barr.

They say it was a great opportunity because they got to explore different careers and see what college life was like.

The program director for the Boys and Girls Club said the kids had a great time and are still talking about it.

If you’d like to be a part of their growth and help them achieve their goal, you can reach out to them on social media.

