Bangor Area Wrestling continues Pine Tree season

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Area Wrestling continued its Pine Tree schedule at Nokomis Middle School with the Warriors and Somerhill Wrestling Club out of Somerville.

Regionals and states in late March-April 1 (WABI)

The third meet came with two weeks left in the regular season this winter to tune up for end-of-the-year Regional and state competitions.

The wrestlers are getting a chance to build character and self-discipline in a unique way, both individually and as a team, across all weight classes.

“You have to be very tough and smart, knowing when to make a decision. That’s what I love about it. It’s not a team sport. I can’t blame it on anybody else. It takes being probably a little bit crazy, smart, and tough,” said Josh Wood, 123 lb. Orono eighth grader.

Regionals are on March 25, with Bangor Area in action in Belfast.

Then, States are April 1 back at Nokomis.

