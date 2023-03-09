Bangor Area Wrestling continues Pine Tree season
Regionals and states in late March-April 1
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Area Wrestling continued its Pine Tree schedule at Nokomis Middle School with the Warriors and Somerhill Wrestling Club out of Somerville.
The third meet came with two weeks left in the regular season this winter to tune up for end-of-the-year Regional and state competitions.
The wrestlers are getting a chance to build character and self-discipline in a unique way, both individually and as a team, across all weight classes.
“You have to be very tough and smart, knowing when to make a decision. That’s what I love about it. It’s not a team sport. I can’t blame it on anybody else. It takes being probably a little bit crazy, smart, and tough,” said Josh Wood, 123 lb. Orono eighth grader.
Regionals are on March 25, with Bangor Area in action in Belfast.
Then, States are April 1 back at Nokomis.
