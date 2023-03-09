Aroostook Centre Mall bought by local developer

Aroostook Centre Mall
Aroostook Centre Mall(.)
By WAGM News
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Aroostook Centre Mall has a new owner.

In a phone call on Thursday, Aroostook Centre Mall General Manager Bruce Brigman told WAGM an agreement has been reached between Kohan Retail Investment Group and local developer Dana Cassidy.

According to Brigman, he has been discussing potential mall ownership with Cassidy on and off for the past 2 years.

Brigman says he was surprised by the number of people who have stepped in to help since the malls closure was announced on Feb. 26. He adds he would like to thank the tenants that stepped up and helped pay the electrical bills and he appreciates their endurance through the negotiations of the sale.

Brigman went on to say that he would also like to thank Rep. Austin Theriault, R-Fort Kent, for helping with negotiations with Versant Power and the mall staff for standing by him.

The next steps are to transfer the necessary services into Cassidy’s name, and develop a strategy of how to best approach the future of the Aroostook Centre Mall.

This will be the first time in the mall’s 30 year history that it has local ownership.

