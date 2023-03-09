Alfond Youth Center and Washington Community College to host polar plunges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Alfond Youth Center is hosting their 30th annual St. Patty’s Day polar plunge this weekend.

The plunge will be at the Pressey House in Oakland at 12 p.m.

If you’re not taking the plunge there’s still plenty to do, there will be food, live music and more!

There is still time to register to plunge or to donate to someone taking the plunge.

Also, the Washington County Community College student senate is hosting their annual polar dip Friday.

This will be their 23rd dip.

The event will take place at 12 p.m. at Pleasant Point Pier in Perry.

All money raised will support Sarah’s House in Holden and the Ronald McDonald House.

