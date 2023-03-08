Two arrested in Greenbush suspected of involvement with drug trafficking organization

GREENBUSH, Maine (WABI) - Officials say a woman from Greenbush and a man from the Dominican Republic were arrested following a drug bust Tuesday evening.

They’re suspected of taking part in an out-of-state drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing significant amounts of fentanyl throughout Maine.

According to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Kelcie Curtis, 26, and Cleudy Confesor Carmona Mejia, 34, were arrested following a search of a home on Spring Bridge Road in Greenbush. They’re both charged with aggravated drug trafficking.

The MDEA says they’re the latest in more than a dozen arrests connected to the out-of-state group.

Agents say they’ve been investigating this group for more than a year. They say they’ve seized several pounds of fentanyl and tens of thousands of dollars in illegal drug proceeds.

Authorities say they recovered about 50 grams of fentanyl and about $30,000 in cash from the home in Greenbush, including fentanyl found in the septic tank

Curtis is being held on $35,000 bail. Bail is $50,000 for Carmona Mejia.

The MDEA says more arrests are likely.

