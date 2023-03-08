A Statewide convening about deflection and diversion when it comes to the justice system

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A statewide virtual meeting.

“On this call, we had the director of the opioid response for Governor Mills, Sheriffs, police, recovery coaches,” Goff said.

It was about deflection and diversion when it comes to the justice system.

Brittney Garrett is program director with Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative.

”We think of deflection as non-arrest pathways to treatment and recovery, so anything that is not holding charges over someone’s head but being able to deflect them before they get into the criminal justice system,” Garrett said.

Robyn Goff, Director of Community Justice Programs for Volunteers of America Northern New England, says this work is important for public safety purposes.

”We continue to see record overdoses every year, our jails are overcrowded, people are being released with no resources,” Goff said.

Maine saw a record number of overdoses in 2021 with 627 deaths reported.

Goff says people may not understand the impacts of arresting even one person.

”Say you’ve got mom and dad and the kids at home, and someone gets arrested, and they go away for a sentence. There is now only one income into the household. The children are experiencing an adverse childhood experience by a loved one being incarcerated,” Goff said.

She says it may also result in families turning to state resources. What’s worse, she says, is it becomes a cycle.

”When you have an individual who does get out of a period on incarceration, and they are on probation and they have no license and they have no vehicle, and there is these requirements that you have to report to probation and they cant get there,” she said.

Garrett says it’s all about looking for solutions.

”Coming together and talking about what they are doing so that we can enrich everyone’s work, and save more lives and get people connected to treatment and resources and keep people from getting back into that cycle.” Garrett said.

Goff acknowledges people will get arrested but says those are missed opportunities. Garrett agrees and says saving lives is more important.

”Cost savings alone, not to mention the lives that would be saved, by deflecting and diverting. We do know that there are people that are going to go to jail, and having those parameters in-place for treatment resources inside of prison is really, really important, but we know that of the vast majority of people that can be deflected into treatment, we know that really, if you include criminal justice healthcare cost savings, it is a savings of 12 to 1,” Garrett said.

