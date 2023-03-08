Person taken to hospital after fire in Gorham

GORHAM, Maine (WABI) - A person was critically injured and taken to a hospital after a fire damaged an apartment in Gorham Tuesday.

Fire crews from multiple surrounding towns were on the scene to help put the fire out on Narragansett Street.

Three people were rescued from the apartment building, including the person who was taken to Maine Medical Center.

The Gorham Fire Chief says he believes the fire was accidental and caused by a stove.

It could be some time before tenants are allowed to return to the building, according to the fire chief.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.