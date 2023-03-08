Orono Red Riots win Class B State Boys Basketball Championship

They outlast Oceanside, 61-58
They outlast Oceanside, 61-58(WABI)
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Orono Red Riots are coming home with a Gold Ball after defeated Oceanside, 61-58, in the Class B State Boys Basketball Championship.

Orono had to defend a last-second heave from the Mariners, but it wouldn’t fall for Oceanside.

The champion Red Riots featured seniors Ellis Spaulding and Ian Benson, juniors Pierce Walston, Caden Gray, Ben Francis, Luke Soctomah, Sebastian Vanidestine, Adam Sherman, and Mason Kenney, sophomores Will Francis and Noah Schaff, and freshmen Brady Hews, Bergen Soderberg, and Matt Allen.

UPDATES TO COME: Orono celebration and reaction.

