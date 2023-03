Old Orchard Beach wins Class C State Girls Basketball Championship

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Old Orchard Beach Seagulls defeated the Dexter Tigers, 35-24, to capture the Class C Gold Ball in girls basketball.

Seagulls defeat Dexter Tigers, 35-24 (WABI)

““I think it’s just our friendship. We’re all really close. Our energy is really high always, and we just love each other. Our defensive gameplan, we executed our defense really well. I think that’s props to Coach (Dean) Plante,” said Summer St. Louis, senior forward.

Old Orchard Beach’s championship lineup featured seniors Elise MacNair, Maddy Dow, Cami Blatchford, Summer St. Louis, and Bella Gagne, juniors Abby Roy, Cate Clark, Sarah Davis, and Kaeli Arey, sophomore Tessa Ferguson, and freshmen Olivia McInnis, Megan Dow, Hannah Webber, and Kiley Reynolds.

