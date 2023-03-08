Mostly Cloudy & Breezy Today, Few Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We will remain under the influence of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere spinning over the Maritimes through Thursday. Moisture wrapping around the low will continue to provide us with plenty of clouds along with the chance for some rain and snow showers as weak disturbances wrap around the low through tomorrow.

We’ll see mostly cloudy skies across the state today with the chance for some isolated snow showers this morning and rain/snow showers this afternoon. Highs today will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. The pressure gradient will tighten up again today resulting in a gusty breeze, although not nearly as strong as Monday’s wind. We’ll see a northerly breeze gusting to 30 MPH at times today. One more day under mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few rain and snow showers Thursday. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid-30s to low 40s. A ridge of high pressure will build into the area Friday bringing us a brighter end to the week. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies Friday with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Low pressure is forecast to pass to our south this weekend. This will allow for a decent weekend ahead. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. At this point... it looks like we’ll be storm free through most of Monday. Our next potential storm could bring some snow and mix to the area Monday night into Tuesday.

Today: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance for some isolated snow showers this morning then isolated rain & snow showers this afternoon. Highs between 38°-44°. North wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Lows between 26°-32°. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers during the morning then isolated rain & snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

