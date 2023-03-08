Local businesses compete in “Big Gig” pitch-off

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Local entrepreneurs made their pitch for a cash prize during Tuesday’s “Big Gig” competition at the Maine Savings Amphitheater.

$500 upfront and a chance to compete for a $5,000 grand prize were up for grabs.

First up was Shannon Byers with NOKFinders - which uses forensic genealogy to find next-of-kin in unclaimed person cases.

Next was Kendra Jewett with Riley’s Recipes Pet Bakery, featuring artisan dog treats free of major allergens.

Finally, Brinn Flagg presented Awen Recovery, which supports the families of those with a loved one battling addiction.

The Big Gig has been around since 2012, and officials say it offers more than just the initial elevator pitch.

”If you’re a young entrepreneur, the more you can get out and talk about your business idea, talk to people who are in business, talk to people who want to advise, it’s a really friendly environment out here,” Brewer economic development deputy director Renee Doble said. “There’s a lot of networking that happens here at these Big Gig events. Even if you’re thinking about pitching, come and check it out, and then apply next year!”

Awen Recovery will compete with Messology Maine and Devil’s Half Acre Distillery for the grand prize.

One more “wild card” spot is up for grabs through upcoming social media voting.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.