Lawmakers visit bear den with state biologists

PENOBSCOT COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - Even when Maine’s bear population is hibernating, state biologists are studying them and have been since 1975.

They visit bear dens and sometimes they even take guests with them.

Recently, they brought legislators from the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee along for the bear den experience.

Rep. Jim Thorne, R-Carmel, was there and sent us these photos of their memorable day.

They say this day was a huge success while they were gathering data from a 176-pound female sow.

They also got to hold her two cubs born in January.

They track three female bears throughout the state and use their data for things like season lengths and harvest totals.

Maine’s bear study has become the model used throughout North America in the nearly 50 since it began.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.