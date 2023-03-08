Husson recieves $2 million donation supporting scholarships and Sawyer Library

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University has received a $2 million gift from a familiar name to those on campus.

The plans for the money from the estate of philanthropist John M. Webber are two fold.

$1 million will support scholarships for deserving accounting or finance students.

The other million will enhance the collections of the Sawyer Library.

The Webber family has long been a supporter of the school.

John’s father, G. Peirce Webber, was the lead donor responsible for creating the G. Peirce Webber Campus Center and the Webber Scholarship at the University.

Also, donating the initial research equipment for Husson’s Marine Science and Research and Education center.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.