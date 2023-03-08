Husson recieves $2 million donation supporting scholarships and Sawyer Library

Money (MGN)
Money (MGN)(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University has received a $2 million gift from a familiar name to those on campus.

The plans for the money from the estate of philanthropist John M. Webber are two fold.

$1 million will support scholarships for deserving accounting or finance students.

The other million will enhance the collections of the Sawyer Library.

The Webber family has long been a supporter of the school.

John’s father, G. Peirce Webber, was the lead donor responsible for creating the G. Peirce Webber Campus Center and the Webber Scholarship at the University.

Also, donating the initial research equipment for Husson’s Marine Science and Research and Education center.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 State Basketball Championships
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

Gavel
More sexual abuse survivors come forward against Maine Catholic Diocese
Penquis
Funds granted to help Bangor area sex traffic survivors find housing
Mobile interpretation unit
Northern Light Health now has a service to help bridge the language barrier
Rep. Jim Thorne, R-Carmel, with a bear cub born in January.
Lawmakers visit bear den with state biologists