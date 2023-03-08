Glenburn Chargers repeat as Penobscot Valley Middle League champions

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - Six Glenburn Chargers have grown up since third grade playing basketball together.

Now, they’re on a 34-1 stretch over the past two years playing middle school basketball with a ten-player lineup.

The Chargers’ defense to offense transition game has led the way at roughly 20 steals per game.

“It was the relationship, and that’s what really meant a lot for the team because you can build that either way. Coach (Jen Folsom) has been awesome, so all of it has been really good,” said Emily Caulkins, eighth grade guard.

“I think what’s special about it is that we’re all friends. Some of us wouldn’t be friends in regular school, so when we’re here after school most days of the week, we all get to see each other. We’re just all friends,” said Eve Wiles, eighth grade guard.

This year’s undefeated team had a victory margin of about 38 points per game on its way to a Penobscot Valley Middle League repeat.

Now, the eighth grade players will move on to the high schools they choose.

