Gifford’s partnering with companies to meet ice cream demand following plant fire

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WMTW) - Gifford’s Ice Cream has announced four family-owned stands in Maine will open on time despite a fire at its Skowhegan plant in February.

The company says it has partnered with a number of ice cream companies to meet the production needs following the Feb. 2 fire.

Though the Auburn stand will not reopen this year, new stands in Bangor, Waterville, Farmington, and Skowhegan will open.

Four companies are working with Gifford’s to temporarily produce the company’s ice cream for retail, food service and partner stands while repairs are being made at the factory.

In a release, Gifford’s writes, “These production partners meet Gifford’s stringent standards and will use Gifford’s recipes and ingredient specifications.”

During this time, some flavors may not be available and will return again when the Skowhegan plant begins to manufacture ice cream.

“We still have a lot of work to do before we can make ice cream in our factory, and have had to find a temporary production solution. We’ve found four incredible partners willing to work with us that meet our high-quality standards,” Gifford’s COO JC Gifford said.

The stands will serve ice cream from a Florida-based family-owned company while work is being done.

“This is a family-owned business that we know and trust; they have similar values as ours and they make high-quality products. No other stand in Maine serves their ice cream, and we are so thankful for their help during this challenging time,” Gifford’s CEO Lindsay Skilling said.

Family-owned stand locations will open as follows:

Gifford’s Bangor Family-Owned Stand - March 17, at noon.

Gifford’s Waterville Family-Owned Stand - March 24, at noon.

Gifford’s Farmington Family-Owned Stand - March 31, at noon.

Gifford’s Skowhegan Family-Owned Stand - April 7, at noon.

