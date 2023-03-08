Ellsworth wins Class B State Girls Basketball Championship

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Ellsworth Eagles played stiff defense and shot the lights out of the gym right away against Spruce Mountain to win the Class B State Girls Basketball Championship, 57-56.

A late Spruce Mountain rally led to the Phoenix taking the lead, but Megan Jordan’s clutch free throw won the title for the Eagles.

The championship Eagles roster featured senior Morgan Clifford, juniors Megan Jordan and Aaliyah Manning, sophomores Abby Radel, Elise Sargent, Addison Atherton, Lily Bean, Savannah Edgecomb and Grace Jaffray, and freshmen Kaylee Bagley and Elizabeth Boles.

UPDATES TO COME: Eagles’ celebration and reaction.

