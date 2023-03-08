Dirigo claims second-straight state boys basketball championship

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dirigo would not be stopped on its way to another Gold Ball.

Cougars defeat Calais Blue Devils, 65-58, in Class C title game (WABI)

The Cougars took down Calais, 65-58, in the Class C State Boys Basketball Championship.

Charlie Houghton finished with 26 points.

“Calais is a great team, and we played together. We stuck together and had each others’ backs out there. To go out like this as a senior, all my best friends are out there. Having them with me is the best thing that could happen,” said Charlie Houghton, senior forward/center.

Dirigo’s championship lineup featured a senior class of Houghton, Airick Richard, Trent Holman, Austin Adams, Trenton Hutchinson, Mason Ducharme, Dakota Thompkins, and Bode Gray, juniors Wyatt Hamner, Travis Wright, and Logan Timberlake, sophomore Dakota White, and freshmen Owen Smith, Nathaniel Wainwright, and Brady Philbrick.

