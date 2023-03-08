Dirigo claims second-straight state boys basketball championship

Cougars defeat Calais Blue Devils, 65-58, in Class C title game
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dirigo would not be stopped on its way to another Gold Ball.

Cougars defeat Calais Blue Devils, 65-58, in Class C title game
Cougars defeat Calais Blue Devils, 65-58, in Class C title game(WABI)

The Cougars took down Calais, 65-58, in the Class C State Boys Basketball Championship.

Charlie Houghton finished with 26 points.

“Calais is a great team, and we played together. We stuck together and had each others’ backs out there. To go out like this as a senior, all my best friends are out there. Having them with me is the best thing that could happen,” said Charlie Houghton, senior forward/center.

Dirigo’s championship lineup featured a senior class of Houghton, Airick Richard, Trent Holman, Austin Adams, Trenton Hutchinson, Mason Ducharme, Dakota Thompkins, and Bode Gray, juniors Wyatt Hamner, Travis Wright, and Logan Timberlake, sophomore Dakota White, and freshmen Owen Smith, Nathaniel Wainwright, and Brady Philbrick.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 State Basketball Championships
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

They outlast Oceanside, 61-58
Orono Red Riots win Class B State Boys Basketball Championship
It's their first-ever state girls basketball title
Ellsworth wins Class B State Girls Basketball Championship
Seagulls defeat Dexter Tigers, 35-24
Old Orchard Beach wins Class C State Girls Basketball Championship
The Warriors top Forest Hills for the Gold Ball
Southern Aroostook wins Class D State Boys Basketball Championship