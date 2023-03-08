Cloudy, Breezy With Sct’d Rain/Snow Showers Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another day, same low pressure spinning in clouds and even a few rain/snow showers. That persistent low sitting to our east over the Atlantic continues to keep our weather pattern the same. The good news is that this low will finally lose its grip on the region by Thursday afternoon.

The rest of the night will have mostly cloudy skies with a few breaks here and there. Lows will be mild, ranging from the upper 20s to the low 30s. Winds will die down overnight still out of the NNW with gusts to 20 mph.

By Thursday we will still be under the influence of the low. This means clouds & isolated rain/snow showers will be possible in the morning. Winds will not be as strong as Wednesday as NNW winds will gust up to 20 mph. Highs on Thursday will be in the 30s and low 40s. Lots of clouds in the morning followed by more sunshine later in the day.

The low will finally lose its influence on the region by Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies withs highs in the 30s and 40s.

No worries about the weekend storm threat. The storm now looks to track far enough to our south that we will see little if any impact to the region. There could be some choppy waters in the Gulf of Maine and that looks to be the extent. Overall, expect a nice weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs both Saturday & Sunday in the 30s and low 40s.

By next week we will be watching the threat for a Nor’easter starting Monday night & lasting into Wednesday morning. Computer models so far have been in good agreement with the track & timing of this storm. For now, be prepared for gusty winds & accumulating snow. More details expected through the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s. Winds taper still out of the NNW gusting up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning with scattered rain/snow showers. By the afternoon, conditions will dry up and clouds begin to decrease. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. NNW wind gusting up to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s & low 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs ranging from the mid 30s to the low 40s. Watching a Nor’easter threat beginning by the evening.

TUESDAY: Potential Nor’easter with gusty winds & accumulating snow. Highs in the 30s.

