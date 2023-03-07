Woman celebrating 106th birthday still loves her coffee

Mildred Linder’s friends said the determined woman had many talents and even designed her own home.
By KWQC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINFIELD, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) – Mildred Linder celebrated her 106th birthday last week with a special shout-out from KWQC, her local news station in Iowa.

Linder, who enjoys being involved in the community, is known as a “super sweet lady” who loves a good cup of black coffee.

Her friends said she went to college when she was 40 years old to become a teacher. They said she taught for many years for the local school system.

Linder’s friends said the determined woman had many talents and even designed her own home.

Copyright 2023 KWQC via Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 State Basketball Championships
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

US Border Patrol
Agents added to US Northern border amid crossing spike
Sophomore Jaylyn Jackson is a member of the Sparkles cheer team, a group of cheerleaders with...
Cheer squad shines spotlight on inclusivity during basketball tournament
FILE - Cardinal Karol Wojtyla, archbishop of Krakow, Poland, foreground, arrives to take part...
Polish TV report: John Paul II knew of abuse as archbishop
JetBlue
Biden administration sues to stop JetBlue from buying Spirit Airlines
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a lawsuit against the JetBlue acquisition of Spirit...
JetBlue's acquisition of Spirit would harm consumers, AG Garland says