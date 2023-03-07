Southern Aroostook wins Class D State Boys Basketball Championship

The Warriors top Forest Hills for the Gold Ball
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Southern Aroostook boys basketball team never looked back after building a double-digit lead over Forest Hills in the Class D State Championship.

The 83-56 victory gave the Warriors’ basketball programs repeat championships in both boys and girls basketball.

“We had intensity on defense. Mason Desjardins did really well. He can shoot from anywhere, but when we doubled him and let him move other players, we could really run the game faster. It is great. That was our one goal coming into the season: just win it all again. None of us like to lose. We hate losing, so that is going to keep us hungry to come back again and win,” said Drake Weston, senior guard.

The Warriors’ title-winning roster featured seniors Drake Weston, Andrew Chambers, Camden Porter, Graham Siltz, and Andrew Lewis, juniors Brennan and Dylan Burpee, sophomores Ethan Collier, and Trafton and Ryder Russell, and freshmen Lincoln Hardy, Richard Chambers, and Dillan Bishop.

