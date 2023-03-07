Southern Aroostook captures Class D State Girls Basketball Championship

Warriors defeat Seacoast Christian in title game for second-straight season
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Southern Aroostook Warriors came out on top again in the Class D State Championship at Cross Insurance Center.

Warriors defeat Seacoast Christian in title game for second-straight season
Warriors defeat Seacoast Christian in title game for second-straight season(WABI)

The S.A. girls basketball team defeated Seacoast Christian for the second-straight season, 68-30.

“I think this season we faced a lot of adversity, and I think that helped prepare us more this season than maybe in the last previous seasons. We have our same stuff. We have great defense and team chemistry. I think in the long run, that helped us get here and win. It’s awesome. I’m so happy I’ve been a part of it for the last five years of my varsity career. I’ve made a lot of great friendships throughout, met a lot of great people, and won a lot of championships,” said Madison Russell, senior guard.

The Warriors’ latest championship lineup featured seniors Callie and Madison Russell, juniors Emmalee Landry, Madison and Cami Shields, sophomores Libby Anderson and Olivia Ellingwood, freshmen Ally Shields and Hannah McGary, and eighth graders Alexa Hersey, Jazmyn Ellingwood, and Emma Stubbs.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 State Basketball Championships
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

Classifications will continue this week for all sports, pending adjustments
Maine Principals’ Association approves drafted five-class basketball plan
Class A State Boys Basketball Championship- Brewer wins the Class A State Boys Basketball Championship
Class A State Girls Basketball Championship- Lawrence wins the Class A State Girls Basketball Championship
Cam Hughes’s lay-up with 2.7 seconds left wins it, 42-41, over Falmouth
Brewer wins the Class A State Boys Basketball Championship