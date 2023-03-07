Southern Aroostook captures Class D State Girls Basketball Championship

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Southern Aroostook Warriors came out on top again in the Class D State Championship at Cross Insurance Center.

Warriors defeat Seacoast Christian in title game for second-straight season (WABI)

The S.A. girls basketball team defeated Seacoast Christian for the second-straight season, 68-30.

“I think this season we faced a lot of adversity, and I think that helped prepare us more this season than maybe in the last previous seasons. We have our same stuff. We have great defense and team chemistry. I think in the long run, that helped us get here and win. It’s awesome. I’m so happy I’ve been a part of it for the last five years of my varsity career. I’ve made a lot of great friendships throughout, met a lot of great people, and won a lot of championships,” said Madison Russell, senior guard.

The Warriors’ latest championship lineup featured seniors Callie and Madison Russell, juniors Emmalee Landry, Madison and Cami Shields, sophomores Libby Anderson and Olivia Ellingwood, freshmen Ally Shields and Hannah McGary, and eighth graders Alexa Hersey, Jazmyn Ellingwood, and Emma Stubbs.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.