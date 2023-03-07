‘No Mow May’ may not be for everyone

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s March, so there’s still snow on the ground.

But, spring isn’t that far away, and that has many thinking about lawn care.

”No Mow May” has been an approach taken in some Maine communities, but others are still hesitant.

The idea of not mowing that month is said to be a way to help feed bees and other pollinators.

The Bangor City Council is discussing an ordinance amendment that would relax mowing requirements for public parcels like parks and the municipal golf course.

As the Council moves closer to a vote, the concept may not be right for everyone.

“Golf Courses certainly, you know, aren’t really candidates for ‘No Mow May,’ but I think the conversation concerning pollinators is what’s important. And golf courses certainly have an opportunity to react to that and be proactive. That’s why we have over 20 acres that we’ve naturalized here that we don’t mow, we don’t spray. We don’t do anything to. We also have a lot of perennial gardens around the property that are staged with plants that bloom at certain times of the year, and the pollinators just just love them,” said Rob Jarvis, Bangor Municipal Golf Course golf pro.

Jarvis says the golf course will also be raising bees this spring in an area around the 10th green.

A city committee will discuss the mowing ordinance amendment at a meeting Tuesday night.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.