New England’s biggest dog sled race has 1st female victor

Can-Am
Can-Am(WAGM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FORT KENT, Maine (AP) — The first woman mushed her way to victory across 250 miles of wilderness in northern Maine, making history in the 30th Can-Am Crown.

Katherine Langlais, 39, of Glenwood, New Brunswick, called it a “dream” after crossing the finish line with her dog sled team on Monday.

Langlais, who came within 35 seconds of winning in 2020, beat a field that included 10-time winner Martin Massicotte, of St. Tite, Quebec.

Women are increasingly making their mark in the sport, following in the snowy path of Libby Riddles, the first woman to win The Iditarod, the biggest race in the sport, more than 30 years ago.

The Cam-Am Crown 250 is the longest dog sled race in New England, taking mushers to Portage Lake and then to the town of Allagash before looping back to the finish line in Fort Kent.

Each race is different.

The first race in 1993 featured a blizzard and temperatures plummeting to minus 38 degrees Fahrenheit. A year later, the temperature soared to 61 degrees.

